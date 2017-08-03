Don't Miss
Home / News / More than 1 in 5 travelers knowingly or unknowingly carried prohibited items onto aircraft, survey finds

More than 1 in 5 travelers knowingly or unknowingly carried prohibited items onto aircraft, survey finds

By: The Washington Post Fredrick Kunkle August 3, 2017 0

A survey of airline passengers found that more than 20 percent had knowingly or unknowingly smuggled prohibited items past Transportation Security Administration checkpoints onto the aircraft, including at least 6 percent who boarded the plane while unintentionally carrying prohibited knives or other bladed objects. Less than 1 percent claimed that they discovered belatedly that they had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo