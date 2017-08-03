New York state will give some voter data to Trump voter fraud commission

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press David Klepper August 3, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will hand over some voter information to President Donald Trump's commission investigating voter fraud, becoming the first state to largely comply with the request after initially balking. The state's Board of Elections voted Wednesday to provide data such as voter names, birthdates, addresses and voting history after determining it ...

