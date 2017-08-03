No verdict after third day of deliberations in Shkreli trial

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press August 3, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have completed a third day of deliberations at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli. They got the case Monday in New York. After deliberating Wednesday they went home without a verdict. Deliberations will resume Thursday. Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors ...

