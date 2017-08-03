Rochester couple pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester couple has admitted to federal sex trafficking charges. Frederick Evans, 40, and his wife, Lashara Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to charge before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Frederick Evans pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 ...