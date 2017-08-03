Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester couple pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Rochester couple pleads guilty to sex trafficking

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017 0

A Rochester couple has admitted to federal sex trafficking charges. Frederick Evans, 40, and his wife, Lashara Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to charge before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Frederick Evans pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 ...

