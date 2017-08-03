Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man convicted of murder

Rochester man convicted of murder

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017 0

On Wednesday, Monroe County Court Judge Sam L. Valleriani convicted Donyell McKenzie, 37, of second-degree murder in the killing his 23-year-old girlfriend. The crime happened when McKenzie was arguing with the victim, Tyffany Porter, at their home on Rosewood Terrace, on Dec. 22, 2006, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. McKenzie stabbed Tyffany 47 times, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo