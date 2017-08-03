Don't Miss
Supreme Court finally embraces the 21st century

Supreme Court finally embraces the 21st century

By: The Washington Post Brian Fung August 3, 2017

After lagging behind other courts for years, the Supreme Court is finally catching up on a key technological feature that will be a boon to researchers, lawyers and analysts of all kinds. It's moving to adopt electronic filing. The change will allow the public to access legal filings for all future cases — free of charge. ...

