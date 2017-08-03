Don't Miss
Trump attorney brings 'street fighter' spirit to his work

Trump attorney brings ‘street fighter’ spirit to his work

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER August 3, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the key lawyers in President Donald Trump's corner navigated a popular United States senator through crisis, produced a damning investigative report that drove a baseball star from the game and, early in his career, took on organized crime as a Justice Department prosecutor. John Dowd, a retired Marine Corps captain and ...

