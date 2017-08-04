Don't Miss
California company sues Xerox over patent

Inventions were developed at Kodak

By: Bennett Loudon August 4, 2017 0

A California company is suing Xerox Corp. for alleged patent infringement. Commercial Copy Innovations Inc. (CCI) filed the federal complaint in early July in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, Calif. CCI, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., claims Xerox is infringing on two patents. One is for the composition of a toner surface. The other is a ...

