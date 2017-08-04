California company sues Xerox over patent

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A California company is suing Xerox Corp. for alleged patent infringement. Commercial Copy Innovations Inc. (CCI) filed the federal complaint in early July in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, Calif. CCI, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., claims Xerox is infringing on two patents. One is for the composition of a toner surface. The other is a ...