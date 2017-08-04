Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 7, 2017

August 4, 2017

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Under the Lighthouse LLC v Brittany Johnson & Donnally Miller, 58 Oneida St – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society Rochester 2—McGuire and First LLC v Lakesha Leonard, 119 Henrietta St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—RJLana Properties LLC v Taretonye Korokeyi, 100 Tremont Cirlce – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Clemang Holdings LLC v ...

