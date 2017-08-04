Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Collective bargaining agreement: City of New York, et al .v New York State Nurses Association, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Collective bargaining agreement Disclosure – Contract interpretation. City of New York, et al .v New York State Nurses Association, et al. No. 53 Judge Wilson Background: The New York State Nurses Association filed an improper practice petition with the Board of Collective Bargaining of the City of New York alleging that it had a right ...

