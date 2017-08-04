Court of Appeals – Collective bargaining agreement: City of New York, et al .v New York State Nurses Association, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Collective bargaining agreement Disclosure – Contract interpretation. City of New York, et al .v New York State Nurses Association, et al. No. 53 Judge Wilson Background: The New York State Nurses Association filed an improper practice petition with the Board of Collective Bargaining of the City of New York alleging that it had a right ...