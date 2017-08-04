Fourth Department – Witness credibility: People v. Smith

Don't Miss
August 4, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Witness credibility Prior statements for impeachment – Prosecutorial bad faith People v. Smith KA 14-00968 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict convicting him of murder. The conviction stemmed from the shooting a 19-year-old victim at point-blank range with a shotgun. Prior to the trial, ...

