Fourth Department – Witness credibility: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Witness credibility Prior statements for impeachment – Prosecutorial bad faith People v. Smith KA 14-00968 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict convicting him of murder. The conviction stemmed from the shooting a 19-year-old victim at point-blank range with a shotgun. Prior to the trial, ...