Legal Loop: NYC Bar on lawyers’ ethical obligations at the border

Since the election, border crossings have been subject to greater scrutiny by border control agents. This presents a problem for lawyers, who often cross the border carrying electronic devices that contain confidential client information, which they are duty-bound to protect. Fortunately, the New York City Bar Association provided timely guidance last month when it addressed ...