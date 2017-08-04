Local woman sues over defective phone

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Chili woman is suing Samsung and AT&T because of injuries she suffered from her Galaxy Note 3 cellphone. The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2014, long before Samsung publicly acknowledged a problem with their phones. The plaintiff, Shalon Liverpool, who bought the phone from an AT&T retailer, claims she “was forced to sustain ...