Don't Miss
Home / Law / Local woman sues over defective phone

Local woman sues over defective phone

2014 injuries required skin graft

By: Bennett Loudon August 4, 2017 0

A Chili woman is suing Samsung and AT&T because of injuries she suffered from her Galaxy Note 3 cellphone. The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2014, long before Samsung publicly acknowledged a problem with their phones. The plaintiff, Shalon Liverpool, who bought the phone from an AT&T retailer, claims she “was forced to sustain ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo