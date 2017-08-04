Don't Miss
Home / Law / Mueller’s use of grand jury confirms what we already knew

Mueller’s use of grand jury confirms what we already knew

By: The Washington Post RANDALL D. ELIASON August 4, 2017 0

Breathless tweets and breaking-news banners notwithstanding, reports that special counsel Robert Mueller III has empaneled a grand jury in the ongoing investigation of the Trump campaign and potential Russian collusion are entirely unsurprising. This development isn't a nothing-burger, but it doesn't suggest anything we didn't already know. Grand juries are how federal prosecutors conduct their investigations. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo