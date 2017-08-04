Mueller’s use of grand jury confirms what we already knew

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Breathless tweets and breaking-news banners notwithstanding, reports that special counsel Robert Mueller III has empaneled a grand jury in the ongoing investigation of the Trump campaign and potential Russian collusion are entirely unsurprising. This development isn't a nothing-burger, but it doesn't suggest anything we didn't already know. Grand juries are how federal prosecutors conduct their investigations. ...