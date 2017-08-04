NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conflict with attorney: Opinion 17-17

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Conflict with attorney Complaint filed - Disqualification Opinion 17-17 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may preside over matters involving a particular attorney who previously sought the judge’s recusal in one case based upon an alleged short-term business relationship between the complaining witness and the judge’s spouse in 2014. After ...