Home / Law / 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS August 4, 2017 0

NEW YORK — Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide "Pharma Bro" persona on social media, was convicted Friday on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on three of eight counts. ...

