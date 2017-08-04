Police chief removed as defendant in civil rights suit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has dismissed several portions of a lawsuit filed by a Rochester teen who accused Rochester police officers of assaulting him in 2016. Rickey L. Bryant Jr. filed the lawsuit in November against the city of Rochester, Police Chief Michael Ciminelli, and about 20 officers. Under the decision filed July 26 by U.S. District Court ...