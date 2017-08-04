Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Fraud: BPP Illinois v. Royal Bank of Scotland Grp. PLC

August 4, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fraud Standing – Post-bankruptcy proceeding – Timeliness BPP Illinois v. Royal Bank of Scotland Grp. PLC 15-3706-cv Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Crawford Background: A group of hotel-related business, along with their investor and guarantors, appealed from the dismissal of their fraud claims against the defendant. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held ...

