Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed July 27, 2017

Deeds filed July 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded July 27, 2017  76   Brighton HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER HERBERT to HAMPTON, NICHOLAS Property Address: 322 CROMWELL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11894  Page: 683 Tax Account: 138.05-2-16 Full Sale Price: $1 HARRISON, J DEREK  to MANTELL, BETHANY R et ano Property Address: 141 GLEN ELLYN WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11894  Page: 651 Tax Account: 137.06-1-17 Full Sale Price: $189,999 PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC to WOLPE, HEATHER R et ano Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo