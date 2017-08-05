Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 27, 2017

August 5, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PRINCE, JARED THOMAS 453 PARDEE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: FLORIDA STATE OF Amount: $493.00 STEVENSON, CRYSTAL 539 FROST STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611-3551 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $250.00 BELTRAN-MARTINEZ, XIOMARA 53 FERNCLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING ...

