Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 27, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   PREST, AMANDA 100 STATE STREET, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CHIARI & ILECKI LLP Amount: $4,945.25 REED, CHRISTOPHER 1711 CREEK STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 Favor: ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC Attorney: RUBIN ...

