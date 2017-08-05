Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 27, 2017

Mortgages filed July 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 27, 2017  68   Brighton DEFRANCO, CECELIA A & PASCUZZI, CECELIA Property Address: 207 PENHURST RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2749 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $19,800.00   Brockport DUDLEY, MARIA M Property Address: 156 SHUMWAY RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9709 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $167,900.00 TUCKER, GREG E & TUCKER, SHELLIE L Property Address: 201 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1105 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,900.00 LUKSIC, ...

