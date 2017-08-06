Upcoming Foreclosures as of Aug. 7, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 1552 Ayrault Rd Fairport 14450 08/07/2017 09:00 AM Druckman Law Group, PLLC $58,351.24 474 Birr St Rochester 14613 08/07/2017 09:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $66,376.95 542 Glenview Ct ...

