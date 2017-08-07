Don't Miss
Commentary: The First Amendment does not protect all speech

By: More Content Now MATTHEW T. MANGINO August 7, 2017 0

The woman found guilty in the sensational homicide-by-text case has been sentenced to prison. Twenty-year-old Michelle Carter was found guilty in June by a Massachusetts judge of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Carter repeatedly encouraged Roy to commit suicide by asphyxiation via text message. Soon after her conviction, some ...

