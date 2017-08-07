DA seeks review of decision overturning 1998 conviction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says he plans to seek a review of an appeals court decision overturning the conviction of a New York man in a Pennsylvania shooting death more than two decades ago. Vance Haskell of Rochester was convicted in 1998 of first-degree murder in northwestern Pennsylvania's Erie County in the December 1994 ...