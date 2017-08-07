Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed July 28, 2017

Deeds filed July 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded July 28, 2017  128   Brighton GLAZER, JILL HENKIN et ano to AUSPITZ, B REUBEN  et ano Property Address: 80 AMBASSADOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11896  Page: 115 Tax Account: 137.08-2-81 Full Sale Price: $1,875,000 LOEB, MICHAEL H to BAIEVE, CHANTAL Property Address: 15 VIENNAWOOD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11895  Page: 274 Tax Account: 150.10-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1 MERRILL, ALIDA  to MCQUILLAN, BRENDA E et ano Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo