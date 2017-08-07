Forum on Parcel 5 scheduled

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2017 0

Rochester City Council will be host a forum to gather public input about development of Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 30 Church St. Last year, city officials issued a request for proposal for the parcel located at the site of the former Midtown complex on East Main ...

