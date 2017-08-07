Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Negligence: Wallace v. M&C Hotel Interests

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Duty of care – Lifeguard – Dangerous condition Wallace v. M&C Hotel Interests CA 16-01090 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action on behalf of her son who nearly drowned in the defendant’s pool. She appeals from the grant of defendant’s motion for summary ...

