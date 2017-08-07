Fourth Department – Negligence: Wallace v. M&C Hotel Interests

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Duty of care – Lifeguard – Dangerous condition Wallace v. M&C Hotel Interests CA 16-01090 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action on behalf of her son who nearly drowned in the defendant’s pool. She appeals from the grant of defendant’s motion for summary ...