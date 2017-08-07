Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Products liability: Terwilliger v. Beazer East, et al.

Fourth Department – Products liability: Terwilliger v. Beazer East, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Service contract Terwilliger v. Beazer East, et al. CA 16-00947 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant Honeywell International was sued as a successor in interest to Wilputte Coke Oven Division, the designer and builder of five coke oven batteries that, allegedly, exposed the decedent to asbestos. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo