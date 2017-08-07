Judge certifies class action suit against UR hospitals, contractor

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has certified a class action lawsuit claiming patients were overcharged for copies of their medical records in violation of New York state law. The defendants are the University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital — both operated by UR Medicine — and Verisma Systems Inc., which manages UR Medicine’s medical records. “Defendants ...