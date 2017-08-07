Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge certifies class action suit against UR hospitals, contractor

Judge certifies class action suit against UR hospitals, contractor

Suit claims patients were intentionally overcharged

By: Bennett Loudon August 7, 2017 0

A federal judge has certified a class action lawsuit claiming patients were overcharged for copies of their medical records in violation of New York state law. The defendants are the University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital — both operated by UR Medicine — and Verisma Systems Inc., which manages UR Medicine’s medical records. “Defendants ...

