Minority Bar will present awards

The Minority Bar Association of Western New York Foundation Inc. has announced the practitioners, students, community leaders and organizations serving minority communities that will be honored at the organization’s annual awards ceremony on Aug. 17. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at The Mansion, 414 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. This year’s honorees include: Lifetime Achievement Award: Buffalo City Court Judge ...