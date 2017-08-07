Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 28, 2017

Mortgages filed July 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 28, 2017  138   Brighton FELLER, MARY E Property Address: 60 FIELDSTON TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2234 Lender: THIRD FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION OF CLEVELAND Amount: $34,700.00   Brockport RUDD, WILLIAM Property Address: 2945 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9435 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 DEVINE, MELISSA SUSAN & DEVINE, THOMAS P Property Address: 7 TEAROSE MEADOW LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9336 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

