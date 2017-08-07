NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-46

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Head of county agency Opinion 17-46 Background: An aspiring part-time judge asks if he may continue to serve as head of a county agency within the same county to which he would serve as a judge. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge may also serve as head of ...