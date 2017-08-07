Russia investigation is getting very, very real

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump keeps calling the Russia investigation "fake news." But with each passing week, the independent investigation into Trump's campaign ties to Russia is getting more real, not less. Here's how: It's expanding, both in size and scope Special Counsel Robert Mueller has built a team of lawyers who have expertise in cybercrime, white-collar crime, ...