Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sexual harassment: Irrera v. Humpherys, et al.

Second Circuit – Sexual harassment: Irrera v. Humpherys, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sexual harassment Retaliation – Failure to state a claim – Plausibility Irrera v. Humpherys, et al. 16-2004-cv Judges Newman, Cabranes, and Lynch Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order dismissing his claim for sexual harassment and retaliation by his teacher, who is chair of the piano department of the Eastman School of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo