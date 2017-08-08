Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 9, 2017

Court Calendars for August 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v Polizzi, United States of America Internal Revenue Service, et al – Rosicki Rosicki – Pro se – Pro se – Assistant US Attorney Office – New York State Department of Tax & Finance 2—Rios v Shepter & Shepter – Lipsitz & Ponterio – Osborn Reed 3—Calloway ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo