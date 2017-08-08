Don't Miss
Deeds filed July 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded July 31, 2017  133   Brighton CICILLINE, MICHELLE S et ano to ANTHONY, JOHNITA L et ano Property Address: 498 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11896  Page: 626 Tax Account: 137.13-4-4 Full Sale Price: $318,000 EISER, JOAN T to COTTIER, BRAD R et ano Property Address: 690 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11896  Page: 194 Tax Account: 122.16-2-26 Full Sale Price: $179,000 SEO, JOON YONG to TISDALE, ...

