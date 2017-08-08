Everything you need to know about the ‘Top Chef’ extortion trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An extortion trial that pits "Top Chef" against a group of Teamsters continues this week in Boston, with host Padma Lakshmi among those testifying. Four members of the Local 25 union are on trial for allegedly using aggressive tactics against the reality show's television crew in an attempt to shut down filming unless Teamsters were ...