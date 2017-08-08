GRAWA president has full agenda

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jodie L. Ryan’s plans as the new president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys include revamping the judicial candidate evaluation process, planning for the group’s 35th anniversary, and possibly creating a foundation arm of the organization. Ryan, of counsel at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP, was officially installed as GAWA’s leader in May ...