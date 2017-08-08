Don't Miss
GRAWA president has full agenda

Judicial candidate evaluation process a priority

By: Bennett Loudon August 8, 2017 0

Jodie L. Ryan’s plans as the new president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys include revamping the judicial candidate evaluation process, planning for the group’s 35th anniversary, and possibly creating a foundation arm of the organization. Ryan, of counsel at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP, was officially installed as GAWA’s leader in May ...

