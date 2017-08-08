Don't Miss
Home / News / Harris Beach adds real estate staff

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Three lawyers and a paralegal from Bond Schoeneck and King have moved to Harris Beach PLLC to expand the commercial real estate practice. Timothy M. Fitzgerald, who was a partner at Bond and co-chair of Bond's real estate development and construction practice, is now a partner at Harris Beach.           Jordan C. Alaimo, formerly a senior counsel at Bond, ...

