Harris Beach adds real estate staff

Three lawyers and a paralegal from Bond Schoeneck and King have moved to Harris Beach PLLC to expand the commercial real estate practice. Timothy M. Fitzgerald, who was a partner at Bond and co-chair of Bond's real estate development and construction practice, is now a partner at Harris Beach. Jordan C. Alaimo, formerly a senior counsel at Bond, ...