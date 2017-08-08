Harter Secrest gets diversity award

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has received the 2017 Diversity Award from the Western New York Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. Harter Secrest & Emery is the first recipient of the Diversity Award. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have demonstrated a commitment to promoting full and equal participation ...