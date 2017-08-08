Don't Miss
Home / News / Harter Secrest gets diversity award

Harter Secrest gets diversity award

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has received the 2017 Diversity Award from the Western New York Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. Harter Secrest & Emery is the first recipient of the Diversity Award. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have demonstrated a commitment to promoting full and equal participation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo