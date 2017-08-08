Jill Visca | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jill Visca has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as an operations support specialist in Rochester. Visca will support LeChase’s business in western New York, which totals between $250 million and $500 million in contracts for the company. She will have responsibility for leading a group focused on the accurate record keeping of projects, including monthly project financial ...