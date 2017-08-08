Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Jill Visca | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Jill Visca | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Jill Visca has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as an operations support specialist in Rochester. Visca will support LeChase’s business in western New York, which totals between $250 million and $500 million in contracts for the company. She will have responsibility for leading a group focused on the accurate record keeping of projects, including monthly project financial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo