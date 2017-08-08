Don't Miss
Justice Department seeks to allow Ohio to purge inactive voters from rolls

By: Ben Jacobs SARI HORWITZ August 8, 2017 0

The Justice Department has reversed itself in a high-profile voting case in Ohio to side with the state and allow the purging of voters from the rolls for not answering election mail and not voting in recent elections. In a court filing Monday, Justice attorneys took the opposite position from the Obama administration in a case ...

