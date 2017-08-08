Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 31, 2017

Mortgages filed July 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 31, 2017  139   Brighton CURWIN, ANDREW S & CURWIN, LISA H Property Address: 1 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2521 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $509,000.00 Brockport MILLIMAN, SARAH E Property Address: 162 EAST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1506 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $102,000.00 REJEWSKI, M DAWN & REJEWSKI, ROBERT S Property Address: 246 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9407 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $100,000.00 SMITH, CHRISTINE ...

