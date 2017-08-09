Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 1, 2017                   106   Brighton LEWIS, PETER C to NAGEL, ANGELA K et ano Property Address: 121 DANFORTH CRESCENT, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11897  Page: 217 Tax Account: 150.06-1-29 Full Sale Price: $275,000 VINNIK, DENIS M to AN, JOANN S Property Address: 411 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11896  Page: 689 Tax Account: 150.13-2-64./7A Full Sale Price: $106,000 ASLIN, PATRICIA  et ano to FAGNANO, MARIA  et ano Property ...

