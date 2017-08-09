Don't Miss
Home / Law / Former NY psychiatrist sentenced in jury tampering attempt

Former NY psychiatrist sentenced in jury tampering attempt

By: The Associated Press August 9, 2017 0

MINEOLA — A former psychiatrist convicted of raping a patient has been sentenced to additional jail time for attempted jury tampering. Marshall Hubsher was sentenced Wednesday on Long Island. Hubsher, who lost his medical license, is serving 2 to 3 years after being convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a woman he was treating for depression. He ...

