Former NY psychiatrist sentenced in jury tampering attempt

MINEOLA — A former psychiatrist convicted of raping a patient has been sentenced to additional jail time for attempted jury tampering. Marshall Hubsher was sentenced Wednesday on Long Island. Hubsher, who lost his medical license, is serving 2 to 3 years after being convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a woman he was treating for depression. He ...