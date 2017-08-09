Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Berner v. Town of Cheektowaga

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Berner v. Town of Cheektowaga

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Owner and general contractor – Vacant home – Municipal defendant Berner v. Town of Cheektowaga CA 16-01997 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action for damages after he fell from a ladder while repairing a vacant home in the defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo