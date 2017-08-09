Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Negligence: Burke v. Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Elementary School, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Spoliation – Proper sanction – Prejudicial effect Burke v. Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Elementary School, et al. CA 16-01204 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when she slipped and fell on stairs at premises owned and operated by ...

