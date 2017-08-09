Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Danaryee B.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Permanent neglect – Suspended judgment Matter of Danaryee B. CAF 15-01112 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights on the ground of permanent neglect. She argued that it was an abuse of discretion to decline her request ...