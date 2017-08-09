Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Danaryee B.

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Permanent neglect – Suspended judgment Matter of Danaryee B. CAF 15-01112 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights on the ground of permanent neglect. She argued that it was an abuse of discretion to decline her request ...

