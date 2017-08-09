Don't Miss
Home / Law / From jail to Yale law

From jail to Yale law

Felon faces scrutiny in bid to be lawyer

By: The Associated Press DAVE COLLINS August 9, 2017 0

HARTFORD, Conn. — A convicted felon who graduated from Yale Law School and won acclaim as a poet is being asked by a Connecticut committee to prove his "good moral character" before he is allowed to practice law. Reginald Dwayne Betts passed the state bar exam in February, but a panel of judges and lawyers that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo